Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Cut to C$46.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATZAF. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Aritzia in a report on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Aritzia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of ATZAF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.45. 22,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,890. Aritzia has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $41.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.59.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

