Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30.

Applied DNA Sciences ( NASDAQ:APDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 82.08% and a negative net margin of 28.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter worth $34,000. 16.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

