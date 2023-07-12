Ankr (ANKR) Price Tops $0.0243 on Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $243.32 million and approximately $30.28 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0243 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02502001 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 214 active market(s) with $29,840,079.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

