Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) vs. BHP Group (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Head to Head Comparison

BHP Group (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) and Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BHP Group and Anglo American, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Anglo American 1 0 0 0 1.00

BHP Group currently has a consensus price target of $3,100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10,682.61%. Anglo American has a consensus price target of $30.30, suggesting a potential upside of 4.02%. Given BHP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BHP Group is more favorable than Anglo American.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

12.0% of BHP Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Anglo American shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BHP Group and Anglo American’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group N/A N/A N/A Anglo American N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

BHP Group pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Anglo American pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. BHP Group pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Anglo American pays out 1,090.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BHP Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BHP Group and Anglo American’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group N/A N/A N/A $2.59 11.10 Anglo American N/A N/A N/A $0.08 373.74

BHP Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anglo American, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BHP Group beats Anglo American on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. The company is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; and potash development activities. In addition, it provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

