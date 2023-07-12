Andrews Sykes Group (LON:ASY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Andrews Sykes Group plc (LON:ASY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 658.25 ($8.47) and last traded at GBX 642.50 ($8.27). Approximately 2,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 2,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 637.50 ($8.20).

The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 595.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 540.55. The firm has a market cap of £270.36 million, a PE ratio of 1,647.44 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. Andrews Sykes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,666.67%.

Andrews Sykes Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the hire, sale, and installation of environmental control equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Hire and Sales UK, Hire and Sales Europe, Hire and Sales Middle East, and Installation and Maintenance segments.

