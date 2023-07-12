Analysts Set Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Target Price at $45.20

Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,209,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,733,000 after buying an additional 1,412,915 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,880,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,194,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,793,000 after acquiring an additional 842,522 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,578,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,845,000 after purchasing an additional 702,627 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 2,656.3% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 705,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,845,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter.

Envista Stock Up 2.8 %

Envista stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. Envista has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Envista had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Envista will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

