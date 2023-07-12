ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Shares Up 21.8%

Shares of ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) shot up 21.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.74. 875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.
ams-OSRAM Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72.
ams-OSRAM Company Profile
ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.
