Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Trading Down 11.7%

Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 143 ($1.84) and last traded at GBX 143 ($1.84). 90,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 469,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 162 ($2.08).

Amryt Pharma Stock Down 11.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £457.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 143 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

