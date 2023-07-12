Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.88

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.88 and last traded at $35.88, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMFPF. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Amplifon in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Amplifon from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.08.

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers ampli-easy, ampli-mini, ampli-connect, and ampli-energy hearing devices. It is also involved in fitting of customized products.

