American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 345,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 139,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Express were worth $56,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $176.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.65.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

