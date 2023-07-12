AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research note issued on Friday, July 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AMC Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $954.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.67 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

NYSE:AMC opened at $4.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.57. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $2,310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,670,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,272,020.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 39,809,409 shares of company stock worth $67,402,790 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMC Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,413,000 after buying an additional 1,682,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,012,000 after acquiring an additional 107,221 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,164,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,897,000 after acquiring an additional 273,719 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,496,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,519,000 after acquiring an additional 89,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,806,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,321 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.