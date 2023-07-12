Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) Senior Officer Sells C$49,250.00 in Stock

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alison Leanne Howard sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.85, for a total value of C$49,250.00.

Alvopetro Energy Price Performance

Shares of Alvopetro Energy stock traded up C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$9.83. 16,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,001. The stock has a market capitalization of C$358.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.85. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$5.76 and a 1-year high of C$10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Alvopetro Energy (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$24.56 million for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 42.20% and a net margin of 51.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 1.4722639 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.