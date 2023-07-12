Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUFree Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Trading Up 8.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AAU opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 23.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

