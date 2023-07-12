Aleafia Health (TSE:AH) Shares Up 20%

Shares of Aleafia Health Inc. (TSE:AH – Get Free Report) shot up 20% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 152,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 159,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of C$10.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,346.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.

Aleafia Health (TSE:AH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.39 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aleafia Health Inc. will post -0.028 earnings per share for the current year.

Aleafia Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as cannabis health and wellness company in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company owns and operates a virtual network of medical cannabis clinics staffed through physicians and nurse practitioners. Its product portfolio includes cannabis oils, capsules, edibles, cannabis-infused sublingual strips, pre-roll, milled, and vape cartridges; bath bombs and soft gels; hang dried, hand trimmed, long cured, and small batch dried flower; and concentrates.

