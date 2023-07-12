Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Shares Down 0.5%

Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.58 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.70 ($0.14). Approximately 322,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 886,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.75 ($0.14).

Agronomics Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.83. The firm has a market cap of £106.27 million, a P/E ratio of 535.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agronomics

In other Agronomics news, insider James (Jim) Mellon acquired 392,000 shares of Agronomics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £47,040 ($60,517.17). Insiders own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

Agronomics Company Profile

Agronomics Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the alternative proteins company with a focus on cellular agriculture, cultivated meat, technologies, nascent industry of modern foods and materials, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

