AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Head-To-Head Analysis

AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

AGM Group has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AGM Group and CI&T’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group $36.71 million 1.27 $3.55 million N/A N/A CI&T $423.72 million 1.96 $24.39 million $0.21 29.57

Analyst Recommendations

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than AGM Group.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AGM Group and CI&T, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CI&T 0 1 0 0 2.00

CI&T has a consensus target price of $6.83, suggesting a potential upside of 10.04%. Given CI&T’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than AGM Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of AGM Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.9% of AGM Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AGM Group and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group N/A N/A N/A CI&T 6.45% 19.82% 8.94%

Summary

CI&T beats AGM Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc. operates as a technology company. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; FXSC, a retail-orientated online trading education website; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions. It also engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sales of technology hardware. In addition, the company sells cryptocurrency mining machine and standardized computing equipment, and technical support plans, as well as delivers software customization services. It has a strategic partnership with HighSharp (Shenzhen Gaorui) Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

