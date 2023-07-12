Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.94

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HSBC cut Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Agile Group Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57.
About Agile Group
Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company develops and sells properties; provides property construction, ecological landscaping, and intelligent home and decoration services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Agile Group
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Agile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.