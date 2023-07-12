Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.94

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.94 and last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Separately, HSBC cut Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $12.57.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company develops and sells properties; provides property construction, ecological landscaping, and intelligent home and decoration services.

