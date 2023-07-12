Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AGLE has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

AGLE opened at $0.50 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33. The company has a market cap of $32.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.49.

Institutional Trading of Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.05% and a negative net margin of 6,678.20%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 900,524 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,807 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 234,129 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 62,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of rare metabolic diseases. The company's therapeutic candidates include pegtarviliase, a polyethylene glycol modified, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patient with homocystinuria; and pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

