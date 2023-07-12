Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ADYYF shares. UBS Group cut Adyen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Adyen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Adyen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th.

Get Adyen alerts:

Adyen Stock Performance

Shares of ADYYF stock opened at $1,654.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,643.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,550.17. Adyen has a one year low of $1,153.00 and a one year high of $1,959.99.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.