Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Lowered by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,555 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.6% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after purchasing an additional 59,962 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7,370.9% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after acquiring an additional 83,955 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $507.95. 858,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,236. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $428.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.39. The stock has a market cap of $231.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

