Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Adient from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $41.44 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adient has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.33 and a beta of 2.76.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). Adient had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adient will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Adient by 13.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

