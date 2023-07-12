ABCMETA (META) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $616.93

ABCMETA (META) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $616.93 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ABCMETA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00019584 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30,561.26 or 1.00053963 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002641 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $143.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ABCMETA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABCMETA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.