888 (LON:888) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $80.08

Shares of 888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.08 ($1.03) and traded as high as GBX 98.35 ($1.27). 888 shares last traded at GBX 97.90 ($1.26), with a volume of 713,883 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

888 has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.87) price objective on shares of 888 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 101 ($1.30) price target on shares of 888 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

888 Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,125.19, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of £460.20 million, a PE ratio of -353.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 91.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 80.28.

Insider Transactions at 888

888 Company Profile

In other 888 news, insider Yariv Dafna purchased 20,000 shares of 888 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £15,600 ($20,069.47). In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £68,000 ($87,482.31). Also, insider Yariv Dafna acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £15,600 ($20,069.47). 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

