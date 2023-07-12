796 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 796 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,194,412,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,545,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20,678 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,427,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 0.2 %

Adobe stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $505.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,508,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,838. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $428.27 and its 200 day moving average is $383.39. The company has a market cap of $230.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $518.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Argus boosted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $385.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

