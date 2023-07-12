7,303 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $372.83. 22,571,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,500,230. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $374.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.83.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.