133654 (SVY.TO) (TSE:SVY) Shares Up 2.2%

133654 (SVY.TO) (TSE:SVY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.88 and last traded at C$1.88. 8,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 342,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.84.
133654 (SVY.TO) Trading Up 2.2 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.88.
133654 (SVY.TO) Company Profile
Savanna Energy Services Corp (Savanna) is a Canada-based drilling, well servicing and oilfield rentals company. It operates through three segments: corporate, services and drilling. The corporate segment provides management and administrative services to its subsidiaries and their respective operations.
