WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.0197 on Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $15.09 million and $234,755.75 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.82 or 0.00316319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013363 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017182 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000256 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000468 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003234 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

