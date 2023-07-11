WazirX (WRX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.13 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000333 BTC on exchanges. WazirX has a total market cap of $38.87 million and $11.13 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

