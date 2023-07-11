Vulcan Forged PYR Price Tops $3.22 (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $3.22 or 0.00010512 BTC on major exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $90.42 million and $2.32 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.21267002 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $1,672,540.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

