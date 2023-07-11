Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Announces Dividend of $0.19

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UTG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.51. 243,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,162. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $34.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reaves Utility Income Fund

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 131,200.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 264.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,509 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

