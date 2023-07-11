Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Announces Dividend of $0.19

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.
Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UTG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.51. 243,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,162. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $34.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reaves Utility Income Fund
Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reaves Utility Income Fund
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.