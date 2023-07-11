Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Jennison Associates LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,789,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,877 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.6% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,830,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977,885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mastercard by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 27,553.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 983,398 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Price Performance

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.04.

Shares of MA stock traded up $3.48 on Tuesday, reaching $395.64. 682,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $396.13. The company has a market cap of $375.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $379.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

