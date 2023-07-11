Jennison Associates LLC Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,148,706 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 92,439 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 1.5% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.90% of Adobe worth $1,598,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,525.0% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 79.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Argus boosted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

Adobe Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $499.62. 926,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,350,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $227.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $425.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.22. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock worth $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

