Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.24. 62,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,049. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 85.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,360,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 626,293 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,106,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after buying an additional 111,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 34,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 44,981 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

