Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 82.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.2%.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Trading Up 0.1 %

EARN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $7.05. 40,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,422. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $8.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $751,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 648.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 81,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 70,477 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.