Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Schear Investment Advisers LLC

Schear Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,510,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,859,222,000 after acquiring an additional 408,101 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Zoetis by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after buying an additional 2,796,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zoetis by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,712,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,870,000 after buying an additional 171,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $745,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Zoetis by 171.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after buying an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $170.50. The stock had a trading volume of 394,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,634. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

