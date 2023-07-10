Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $54.88. 778,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,721,019. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $57.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

