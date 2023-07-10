Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.24

Shares of Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.24 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.43 ($0.04), with a volume of 6133262 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.55 ($0.05).

Zephyr Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.40 and a beta of 1.05.

About Zephyr Energy

Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in the United States. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 39,473 gross acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as Rose Petroleum plc and changed its name to Zephyr Energy plc in August 2020.

