YouGov (LON:YOU) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of YouGov (LON:YOU – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 1,640 ($20.81) target price on the stock.

YouGov Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of LON:YOU traded down GBX 16 ($0.20) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 974 ($12.36). 622,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,388. YouGov has a 1-year low of GBX 770 ($9.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,235 ($15.67). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 993.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 963.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,234.78, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Get YouGov alerts:

Insider Activity at YouGov

In other news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,000 ($12.69), for a total value of £300,000 ($380,758.98). Corporate insiders own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.