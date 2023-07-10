yearn.finance (YFI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.81 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for about $7,029.44 or 0.23191752 BTC on popular exchanges. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $232.22 million and approximately $12.81 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

yearn.finance Token Profile

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,035 tokens. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

