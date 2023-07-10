Xcel Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,150 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,496 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 2.3% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.6 %

CRM stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674,921. The company has a market cap of $205.32 billion, a PE ratio of 550.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $208.76 and its 200-day moving average is $184.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,859,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 818,236 shares of company stock valued at $171,651,074. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

