Xcel Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $539.35.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total value of $604,571.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,640,169.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,956 shares of company stock worth $15,649,028. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $9.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $562.25. The company had a trading volume of 562,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,977. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $576.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $114.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.13, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

