WPP (NYSE:WPP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

NYSE:WPP opened at $52.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.34. WPP has a one year low of $39.67 and a one year high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in WPP by 23.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in WPP by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in WPP by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in WPP by 34.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in WPP by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

