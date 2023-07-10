WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 563,352 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the previous session’s volume of 219,084 shares.The stock last traded at $38.84 and had previously closed at $38.69.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHDG. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 100.7% during the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 207,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 103,912 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter worth $61,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $5,698,000.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

