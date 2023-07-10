WhiteCoin (XWC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $234,373.17

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $14.64 million and approximately $234,373.17 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.39 or 0.00310305 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013222 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00017081 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000293 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000416 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

