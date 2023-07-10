Westwood Wealth Management Sells 515 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Westwood Wealth Management reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,052 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 1.2% of Westwood Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,492 shares of company stock worth $14,320,215. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NKE stock traded up $1.30 on Monday, reaching $105.76. 502,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,913,547. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.27. The stock has a market cap of $162.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. OTR Global lowered NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Williams Trading lowered NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

