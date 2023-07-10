Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $32.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZION. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.25.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 4.3 %

ZION opened at $28.98 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $37.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

Insider Activity

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.16 per share, for a total transaction of $483,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,274,990 shares in the company, valued at $30,803,758.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 13,752 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 40,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

