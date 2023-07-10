Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Warehouses De Pauw (OTCMKTS:WDPSF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Warehouses De Pauw from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.67.
Warehouses De Pauw Stock Up 15.9 %
OTCMKTS:WDPSF opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68. Warehouses De Pauw has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $33.66.
Warehouses De Pauw Company Profile
WDP develops and invests in logistics real estate (warehouses and offices). WDP has 7 million m² of properties in its portfolio. This international portfolio of semi-industrial and logistics buildings is spread over about 300 sites at prime logistics hubs for storage and distribution in Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany and Romania.
