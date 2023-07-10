Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,651 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 96,697 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Vulcan Materials worth $31,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $2.29 on Monday, reaching $219.67. 192,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,241. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $142.53 and a fifty-two week high of $225.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.31. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $565,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,644 shares of company stock worth $1,529,014 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vulcan Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.33.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

