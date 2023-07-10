Vulcan Forged PYR Price Hits $3.13 on Top Exchanges (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $3.13 or 0.00010385 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $84.96 million and $1.77 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00019046 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014194 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30,108.66 or 1.00042345 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, "Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s). More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

