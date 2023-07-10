Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on August 1st

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock opened at $18.61 on Monday. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $19.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10.

Get Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.